"Not a carbon copy of WWE" - Shazza McKenzie on why she would choose to sign with AEW over WWE

Former WWE NXT star Shazza Mckenzie recently stated that she was very impressed by AEW's growth and would choose the promotion over anything else.

In 2018, AEW wanted Shazza to be part of AEW, but she could not come to the US due to visa complications. Later in 2019, McKenzie made her AEW debut by participating in the Women's Casino Battle Royale match at All Out. However, she lost touch with the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On The Generation of Wrestling podcast, McKenzie gave her opinion about Tony Khan's promotion. She admired the company for not being a carbon copy of WWE. The former NXT star admitted that the women's division looks impressive but needs more TV time moving forward.

"It's so wild to see what they have accomplished like selling out arenas and just everything that they are doing and to do it in their own way which is not like a carbon copy of WWE. I think they have a very good mix of X WWE stars and X fresh talents. I love their women’s division. I wish their women’s division got more time on TV, but whenever they are given time on TV they excel and that’s so amazing. If I had... by some reason...All the major companies said “We wanna hire you” and I had to choose, I would choose AEW," said Shazza McKenzie.

It's not surprising to wrestlers wishing to join the promotion. The two-year-old company has had enormous and unpredictable growth. Tony Khan gave the audience an alternative promotion and a great environment. Indie wrestlers can come and shine in the more flexible system of AEW, as working there means they can continue working through multiple promotions.

Shazza McKenzie reveals her dream matches

Shazza McKenzie recently stated that she would love to have a bout with AEW star Serena Deeb and IMPACT star Deonna Purrazzo. She described the two stars as her dream opponents and added that she hopes to fight these two stars soon.

Serena and Deonna have held the Women's Championship in NWA and IMPACT Wrestling, respectively. Do you think Shazza McKenzie can get signed to AEW and challenge for the Women's title? Let us know in the comments below.

