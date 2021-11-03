Tony Nese sends a message to AEW star ahead of debut

Tony Nese has sent a message ahead of his AEW debut. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE star posted a graphic of his first-ever match in Tony Khan's promotion.

On this week's AEW Dark, Nese will face Fuego del Sol in a singles match. Ahead of his debut, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion hyped up his match against Del Sol with a simple message.

"It begins tonight! #PremierAthlete," said Tony Nese.

As noted, Nese appeared in the crowd for this past Saturday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT and was referred to as one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling. It was later reported, but not officially announced by AEW, that the former WWE Superstar had signed a contract with the company.

Nese was also interviewed by Tony Schiavone recently. During the conversation with Schiavone, the former Cruiserweight Champion laid out the challenge to Fuego del Sol for his debut match.

Check out the interview below:

Tony Nese was let go by WWE in 2021

Tony Nese was let go by WWE in June of 2021, as he was released from his contract. During his time with WWE, Nese was mostly a part of the 205 Live roster.

In 2019, Tony Nese won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship by beating Buddy Murphy in a singles match at WrestleMania 35. Nese's reign lasted for a total of 77 days before he went on to drop the title to Drew Gulak in a Triple Threat Match also involving Akira Tozawa.

During the final run of his WWE career, Tony Nese formed an alliance with Ariya Daivari and the pair called themselves 205 Live OGs. The duo would go on to feud the newcomers of the Purple brand.

Now that Nese is reportedly a part of AEW, there are definitely some interesting feuds in store for the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. And, by the looks of it, the former star also has his sights set on Elite member Adam Cole.

