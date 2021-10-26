Major update on Tony Nese's AEW status - Reports

A recent report has shed light on Tony Nese's AEW status on the heels of his debut for the promotion last week. The Premier Athlete was first spotted at Saturday Night's AEW Dynamite during Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes' opening match of the show.

The broadcasters termed him "one of the hottest free agents in wrestling." Later, at the October 24th tapings of AEW Dark, Nese competed in two matches. The first bout was against Fuego Del Sol and the second against indie wrestling star DeMarcio James.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has provided an update on Tony Nese's AEW status. He stated that the former WWE star has already signed with Tony Khan's promotion.

"You know, on Saturday (AEW Dynamite), they showed him (Tony Nese) the stands, so, obviously, he's signed, but they didn't announce because probably they are doing something. But he did the Dark tapings yesterday in Orlando, I think he wrestled more than one match. So, he's signed. That's the deal," said Dave Meltzer.

While neither AEW nor Tony Nese has confirmed the signing, one can expect the announcement to be made anytime soon. On top of that, the former Cruiserweight Champion has also teased a major feud with Adam Cole.

Tony Nese's dream AEW opponents

After his WWE departure due to budget cuts earlier this year, the Premier Athlete opened up about his future aspirations in wrestling. He stated that he could be a great fit in both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW's work environment.

Furthermore, Tony Nese named some of the opponents he's looking forward to wrestling in AEW. He disclosed that he was keen to wrestle AEW Champion Kenny Omega, Matt Sydal, and MJF. Nese even fired shots at the Pinnacle leader, saying he wouldn't "mind smacking MJF around."

Now that he has already debuted for AEW, it's only a matter of time before we see Tony Nese wrestle some dream matches in the company.

Do you think Tony Nese could become a worthy challenger for the TNT Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

