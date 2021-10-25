Former WWE star makes his AEW in-ring debut - Spoilers 

Former WWE star Tony Nese made his in-ring debut for AEW during recent tapings of the company's YouTube-exclusive show Dark. The Premier Athlete competed against Fuego Del Sol during the October 24 tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Earlier, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was spotted sitting among the AEW crowd on Saturday night's Dynamite. The announcers even acknowledged his presence, terming him "one of the hottest free agents in wrestling."

It's worth noting that AEW hasn't yet officially confirmed Tony Nese's signing. As such, there's no clarity over the deal the former WWE star has struck with Tony Khan. His appearance could also be a one-off.

Tony Nese was released from his WWE due to budget cuts in June this year. His non-compete clause with Vince McMahon's promotion expired in September, after which the Premier Athlete wrestled a few matches on the independent circuit.

Tony Nese could provide a boost to AEW's mid-card

Tony Khan's promotion has one of the most stacked rosters in wrestling today. There's a mixture of talented youngsters and experienced veterans performing at an incredibly high level.

However, the possibility of some performers getting lost in the shuffle also persists. That said, Tony Nese has all the tools in him to stand apart in AEW. Though WWE failed to make full use of him, his in-ring abilities and charismatic persona were praised by fans.

If he does end up in the promotion, fans can expect Nese to make a mark in no time and become an integral part of AEW's mid-card.

Also Read

Whom do you want to see Tony Nese wrestle in AEW? Do you think he could be a worthy challenger for the TNT Championship? Sound off in the comments section.

Living Legend Dutch Mantell weighed in on Tony Khan and the 18-49 demographic here.

Edited by Angana Roy