Former WWE star spotted during Bryan Danielson's match on AEW Dynamite

Tony Nese was spotted on this week's Saturday Night Special AEW Dynamite during the first match of the show.

In the night's opening contest, Bryan Danielson squared off against Dustin Rhodes in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. The American Dragon expectedly came up on top in the match.

At one point in the bout, the cameras panned to Nese sitting in the crowd, wearing formals. The broadcaster termed him as "one of the hottest free agents in wrestling." He was released from WWE on June 25, 2021, as part of the company's budget cuts, and since then, there's been a lot of murmurs surrounding his next move.

The former Cruiserweight Champion's introduction was quite reminiscent of how WWE NXT introduced talents during their TakeOver specials. The performers used to be sitting in the crowd, with the commentators putting over them.

Even All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter handle acknowledged Tony Nese's presence on this week's Dynamite. They shared a GIF of the performer sitting in the front row. As expected, fans thronged to the comments section of the tweet, wondering if AEW has signed the former WWE star.

Tony Nese could debut for AEW soon

One thing that's for sure is that Nese on Dynamite wasn't just a one-off appearance. There's a possibility that fans could see him make his debut for the company anytime soon. As for as dream matches for him in Tony Khan's promotion are concerned, the list is seemingly endless.

In an interview earlier this year, Tony Nese named some of the AEW opponents he's looking forward to wrestling with the most. He stated that he would like to share a ring with Kenny Omega, Matt Sydal, and MJF. For The Pinnacle leader, Nese warned that he wouldn't mind "smacking him" around.

Also Read

Do you think Tony Nese could become a mainstay in All Elite Wrestling going forward? Sound off in the comments section below.

Living Legend Dutch Mantell weighed in on Tony Khan and the 18-49 demographic here.

Edited by Kaushik Das