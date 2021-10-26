Former WWE Star teases major feud with Adam Cole in AEW

Former WWE star Tony Nese recently sent out a message in which he teased kickstarting a feud with Adam Cole in AEW.

Nese recently made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion on the October 24th episode of AEW Dark. Before that, The Premier Athlete appeared in the crowd at last week's Saturday Night Dynamite.

Though neither Nese nor AEW confirmed his signing, it looks like the former Cruiserweight Champion is on course to becoming All Elite. He recently tweeted a picture of himself at Dynamite. He was seen looking at Adam Cole while the latter made his entrance.

Nese also tweeted a caption saying he's contemplating his next move in AEW. Going by his tweet, it seems like he's hinting at beginning a feud with the Panama City Playboy.

Check out Tony Nese's tweet below:

Though Tony Nese and Adam Cole never squared off in WWE, they did have a match on the indie circuit years ago. The two performers can surely tear the house down if they end up wrestling in AEW.

Adam Cole could face Jungle Boy at AEW Full Gear 2021

Adam Cole might compete in his first match at an AEW pay-per-view at Full Gear 2021. The former NXT Champion is likely to face Jungle Boy on the November 13th pay-per-view.

The two performers are no strangers, as they earlier contested on the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite. Cole and Jungle Boy had one of the best opening matches in AEW and are expected to have an even better one if they wrestle at Full Gear.

At last week's Dynamite, the feud was further intensified after Adam Cole and The Young Bucks assaulted The Jurassic Express member. Post-show, Cole sent an ominous warning to Jungle Boy, saying that it was his "wake-up call."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you want Tony Nese and Adam Cole to wrestle in AEW? Which other stars would you like to see Nese compete against? Sound off in the comments below.

Vince Russo thinks the AEW vs. WWE war shouldn't just be judged through the 18-49 demo. Here's why

Edited by Abhinav Singh