“Vince was a money mark" - Former WWE Tag Team Champions compare Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

One of AEW's most talented tag team, FTR, recently spoke about pro wrestling's two biggest names, WWE chairman Vince McMahon and AEW chairman Tony Khan.

FTR has been part of the wrestling business for quite a while and the duo are being considered one of the best in their division. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have worked for different promotions over the years and have won all the major tag team championships in their careers.

In a recent interview with DAZN, Dax and Wheeler spoke about their careers and their current run with AEW. Harwood at one point compared his former boss Vince McMahon to his current boss Tony Khan by pointing out the different treatment that fans give to them.

Dax spoke about how people see Tony as just a money mark as he is worth billions but doesn't see Vince the same way. Even though the latter was also a money mark when he bought the company from his dad.

Dax went on to praise Tony Khan for putting out the best wrestling product in the world, which was something that Cash agreed too.

"Right now, he's (Tony Khan) a man worth eight or $9 billion, and the people are just regurgitating what they hear online from some of their favourite podcasters that he's a quote-unquote money mark. Furthest from the truth. But he's got to have money. Vince was a money mark if you think about it. He had to buy a company from his dad, and he had the money. It's asinine even to think that. He's a huge wrestling fan who was blessed to have the money that he has, and he's trying to put on the best wrestling product in the world, I think. Obviously, I'm biased that he is putting on the best wrestling product we've had in a long time." said Dax Harwood.

FTR praises AEW Boss Tony Khan as a creative genius

FTR seems to be immensely impressed with the work of AEW boss Tony Khan as they recently called him a Creative Genius.

Dax went on to praise Tony for being a wrestling fan and stated that the AEW CEO has an exceptional knack for telling stories and putting matches together. Cash Wheeler also spoke about his boss and agreed to his partner's comments about Tony Khan.

"Tony does not get the credit he deserves right now for being, and it's overused but creative genius. He loves professional wrestling. he's got a knack for telling stories and putting matches together and the why’s and how’s. He's really great" said Dax Harwood.

"I agree. I don't think he (Tony Khan) gets the credit he deserves, but I think he will." said Cash Wheeler.

FTR are currently the AAA tag team champions and recently they were so close to becoming the new AEW tag team champions at Full Gear. However, The Lucha Brothers weren't ready to drop their title yet as they defeated the duo of Dax and Wheeler in a phenomenal tag team match.

