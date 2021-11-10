"It makes people feel uncomfortable" - Former WWE World Champion goes off on MJF for recent controversial promo

In a recent interview on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, AEW star Chris Jericho criticized MJF for a promo he cut not too long ago.

During the interview, Jericho was asked about his take on promos that involve kayfabe and reality. The former AEW World Champion pointed out a recent promo by MJF and used it as an example.

Chris Jericho spoke about MJF's segment with Sting from a few weeks ago and how the top AEW star brought up Lex Luger being in a wheelchair. Jericho claimed that such promos don't get heat but rather make people feel uncomfortable (H/T: Wrestling Inc):

“People at this point know that this is show business. There’s only so deep you can go. I think that, for example, there was a line a few weeks ago that MJF used about Lex Luger being in a wheelchair to Sting. I don’t think that gets heat, I think it makes people feel uncomfortable. I think it makes people feel bad, and you don’t want that."

MJF's promo against Sting from AEW Dynamite can be seen below:

MJF will be in action against Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear

#Undefeated When it comes to what I can do in the ring people have short term memory.At Full Gear I remind the masses again that inside the squared circle I’m one of the best athletes this sport has to offer.The past,The present,The future,Of professional wrestling When it comes to what I can do in the ring people have short term memory. At Full Gear I remind the masses again that inside the squared circle I’m one of the best athletes this sport has to offer. The past, The present, The future,Of professional wrestling #Undefeated https://t.co/nMCPPFsz3Y

MJF has been feuding with Darby Allin for a while now. The two men have gone back-and-forth for weeks, with the 25-year-old trying to break Allin mentally. The Pinnacle's leader even went the distance by taking out Sting in order to send a message to Allin.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, the former TNT Champion finally got his hands on MJF and attacked him. The two men engaged in a wild brawl within the crowd ahead of their Full Gear showdown.

Both stars, still in their 20s, are widely considered the future of Tony Khan's company. So it will be interesting to see which one of them emerges victoriously against the other at this stage of their professional wrestling careers.

Edited by Kartik Arry