FTR invites legendary tag team to this week's AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood, one half of the AEW tag team FTR, has issued an open invitation to The Briscoes to show up on this week's 'Holiday Bash' edition of Dynamite.

Harwood issued the challenge to The Briscoes after responding to a fan on social media who asked the former AEW Tag Team Champion if FTR would be worried that The Briscoes would interfere in their match. Harwood brushed off the possibility, stating that FTR would be ready for them anywhere and any time.

The dream match is looking ever more likely as the two teams have traded barbs on Twitter over the past few weeks. The Briscoes even dared AEW president Tony Khan to fly them out to the most recent Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Never the type to mince his words, Jay Briscoe (very explicitly) stated that he and his brother would be ready to fight FTR wherever and whenever they wanted.

AEW's FTR landed the first shot in The Briscoes' backyard

FTR dealt the first blow in the rivalry by attacking The Briscoes in their own backyard earlier this month. This lit a fuse for an eventual explosion between two of the most celebrated tag teams of the 21st century.

While they wait for the inevitable response from The Briscoes, FTR will team up with MJF to take on the team of CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, which in FTR's mind will be nothing more than a walk in the park.

With both sets of teams becoming more and more volatile on social media, it will simply be a matter of time before wrestling fans get to see the Top Guys take on Dem Boys in tag team action.

Edited by Arjun