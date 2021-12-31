"We are very lucky to have him as our boss" - AEW tag team heaps praise on Tony Khan

Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR have recently heaped massive praise on the company's President Tony Khan.

After working in WWE for five years as The Revival, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler left and debuted in AEW in 2020. Since then, the duo has had one of the most successful runs of their careers. FTR is the current AAA Tag Team Champions and an integral part of The Pinnacle stable

Kiley Fuller | Black Lives Matter @fuller_kiley Tony Khan should but FTR in the Owen as singles competitors just for my own personal enjoyment Tony Khan should but FTR in the Owen as singles competitors just for my own personal enjoyment

Speaking on the 'Elite POV' podcast, FTR shared their thoughts on Tony Khan and how appreciative they are.

"It doesn’t matter how much praise is put on him, but no one will understand how important and how much love Tony Khan has for professional wrestling and we’re just lucky as wrestlers we should be lucky as fans to have him. I know as I guess an ‘employee’, I’m very happy to have as my boss as he cares about us." says Dax Harwood.

Fans and wrestlers have praised Tony Khan for being very passionate about AEW. His passion has clearly seeped into the roster as his performers are more hungry for success than ever before.

FTR also commented on how Tony Khan is in touch with his audience and consistently gives fans exactly what they want.

"We as fans are getting what we’ve wanted and it’s because he is a fan and it’s the same thing. The same kind of things he’s wanted and that’s why it’s been something where everybody’s along for the ride having such a good time because it is pro wrestling being fun for fans." says Cash Wheeler.

FTR kept up their strong form on AEW Dynamite

From joining "The Pinnacle" to becoming AAA tag team champions, it has been a showcase year for FTR.

The duo impressively rounded out their 2021 on the "New Year's Smash" edition of AEW Dynamite. FTR teamed up with Matt Hardy and Private Party to take on The Lucha Brothers, The Jurassic Express, and Christian Cage.

Also Read Article Continues below

The finish to the match came when FTR hit their finishing move, 'The Big Rig' on Cage to pick up the victory for their team. Will they continue that form in the new year? Only 2022 will have those answers.

Edited by Angana Roy