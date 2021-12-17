×
Popular AEW tag team reveals their contracts are close to expiring, set high goals for 2022

Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR's contracts will expire soon!
Nick Lombardi
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 17, 2021 09:40 AM IST
News

FTR revealed that their AEW contracts are expiring soon. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood reportedly signed a "multi-year" deal with the company in July 2020.

They are the current AAA Tag Team Champions, having won the titles from The Lucha Brothers in October. FTR are also one-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

Welcome to #AEW officially, #FTR @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxHarwood. Thank you for signing your multiyear contracts tonight on #AEWDynamite!

Speaking on the Barstool Rasslin' podcast, Cash Wheeler discussed the team's goals heading into 2022, which included winning the AEW Tag Team Championships once again. No team in AEW have won the titles twice yet.

"In 2022, we are going to get the titles back and we are going to have the title run that we should have had the first time where we are world-beaters," said Cash Wheeler.

His tag team partner Dax Harwood expanded on Wheeler's comments, saying the duo do not have a ton of time to accomplish everything they want to in AEW. However, he explained that the team is going to use this race against time as motivation for them to be more aggressive.

"Because we don’t have very much longer on these current contracts. I don’t know what’s going to happen from there, but we have a short amount of time to accomplish the things we want to accomplish," said Dax Harwood.

FTR have accomplished alot during their time in AEW and other promotions

Before officially signing contracts with AEW last summer, FTR started appearing for the promotion in May 2020. They won the tag team championships at All Out 2020, defeating Kenny Omega and Adam 'Hangman' Page.

FTR were also recognized as WWE's first Triple Crown Tag Team, winning tag team gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT as The Revival. Between WWE, AEW and AAA, FTR are seven-time tag team champions.

#FTR are the NEW @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Champions?! Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama https://t.co/1AeS4i4FB9

FTR are currently aligned with MJF. In the recently-concluded AEW Winter is Coming, the duo attacked Darby Allin and Sting to help the 'Salt of the Earth.' However, CM Punk came in to save the day, setting up a six-man tag team match on next week's show.

Do you think FTR can win the AEW Tag Team titles again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
