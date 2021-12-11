Former WWE Tag Team Champions ambush Sting on AEW Rampage

AEW laid the seeds for Sting and Darby Allin's next feud on this week's edition of Rampage. The duo was on the receiving end of a brutal attack by former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR and the legendary Tully Blanchard.

The Icon and Allin were being interviewed by Tony Schiavone backstage when they were interrupted by FTR and Blanchard. Thanks to their three-on-two advantage, the heel trio laid down Sting and the former TNT Champion with ease.

Though Darby Allin tried to fight back, his efforts weren't enough to take down the attackers. Blanchard, too, got physical when he attacked Sting with a low blow, leaving the latter down and out. The AEW veteran uttered the words "one more time" to Sting, possibly teasing a match between the two.

Earlier in the show, FTR challenged Lucha Bros for the AEW Tag Team Championships in the night's opening contest. Despite their valiant efforts and underhanded tactics, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood failed to win.

That said, FTR's attack on Sting and Darby Allin has seemingly set up their next feud, possibly leading to a match at Winter is Coming 2021.

Jim Cornette criticized Sting's presentation in AEW

While most fans seem to be enjoying The Icon's run in AEW, Cornette recently pointed out where the company went wrong with his presentation. Apart from being critical of Sting's current gimmick in AEW, Jim Cornette also suggested that the WCW legend dyed his hair black to hide his baldness.

Though he might look old, Sting's performances in AEW are nothing short of exceptional. While he rarely takes risks, which is understandable, The Icon delivers several spectacular moves and never slows the match's pace, which many veterans are accused of in wrestling.

Do you see Sting competing in a singles match sometime down the line in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

