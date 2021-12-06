"He wants to look like a normal human being"- Former WWE personality points out major mistake with Sting's gimmick

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on why AEW booked Sting for another match on their weekly programming. The wrestling manager also pointed out a mistake with WCW Icon's current gimmick.

During last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Gunn Club in a hard-fought tag team match. Another victory for the face-painted stars meant that their winning streak now stands at 5-0 in the tag team division. Meanwhile, The Icon and Allin ended The Gunn Club's undefeated streak.

While speaking on The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette cited the entire match as a 'ratings' ploy. The wrestling manager wasn't impressed with the storyline buildup and how it panned out.

However, in addition to the match's review, Cornette suggested that Sting needs to start dying his hair black. He believes The Icon exposes his baldness and gimmick by having brown hair:

"Again the reasoning has to be all ratings. You got Sting in a tag team match on free TV with a one-week build. So it was a ratings ploy and not either well planned out or successfully executed as far as a ratings ploy, but that has to be what it is. I think Sting needs to do his hair black because I know he wants to look like a normal human being when he's not involved in wrestling, and he has for years, and that's why he looks like a normal human being that's not involved in wrestling. But the old man brown in the lights looks thin and grey, especially next to the dark face makeup. When he's coming out the entrance way, he looks like he's balding."

It's no secret that fan-favorite star Sting has grown older now, given that he's currently 62 years old. However, his crow gimmick, which includes white face paint, has helped him look younger than he is in actuality. Plus, it has allowed him to keep his sadistic persona relevant for years.

Regardless, the six-time WCW Champion is in incredible shape for a man of his age to compete in the ring today.

Matt Hardy recently sent a heartfelt message to AEW's Sting

Following Sting's impressive outing last week, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to heap praise on the WWE Hall of Famer. The legendary tag team star stated that he is grateful to see The Vigilante getting the opportunity to finish off his wrestling career on his terms:

"No one deserves this current run in pro wrestling more than @Sting. Sting is the best. I have a great respect for him & I am grateful he gets to finish his career properly in @AEW. #AEWDynamite," Matt Hardy wrote.

Sting will complete the one-year anniversary of his AEW debut on the upcoming Winter is Coming episode. Whether or not The Icon wrestles in a match, one can surely expect to see him there in some capacity.

