"I am grateful he gets to finish his career properly" - 11-time WWE Tag Team Champion praises Sting's AEW run

Matt Hardy has lavished praise on fellow AEW star Sting. The legendary tag team wrestler shared his thoughts on the WCW Icon's current and likely last run of his pro wrestling career.
Taking to Twitter, Hardy stated that he has great respect for Sting. The 47-year-old star is grateful to see the face-painted veteran get the opportunity to write the final chapter of his legendary career in AEW:
"No one deserves this current run in pro wrestling more than @Sting. Sting is the best. I have a great respect for him & I am grateful he gets to finish his career properly in @AEW. #AEWDynamite," Matt Hardy wrote.
Matt Hardy's heartfelt message to Sting comes on the heels of the latter's recent performance during a tag team match against The Gunn Club. The Vigilante once again emerged as the star of the night in an incredibly hard-hitting contest. He delivered a jaw-dropping Scorpion Death Drop to Colten Gunn to pick up a victory for himself and Darby Allin.
Stranger things have happened in the pro wrestling business, but witnessing Sting wrestle in 2021 was never anticipated. After suffering a neck injury during a championship match against Seth Rollins in 2015, many thought it brought an end to his career. He even announced his retirement at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony the following year.
But Sting seized the opportunity when AEW came knocking on his door. Since then, he has performed in five tag team matches, winning every one of them. Most importantly, the legendary star hasn't shown any significant signs of ring rust at 62.
What's next for Sting in AEW?
The WCW Icon will be completing the first anniversary of his AEW debut in the upcoming 'Winter is Coming' Dynamite episode this month.
The company could look to book a segment or another match pitting Sting and Darby Allin against any other top-notch team. Given his winning streak alongside Allin, fans shouldn't be surprised to see them challenge for tag team gold down the road. Whether or not that happens, it will still be a treat for fans to witness the WWE Hall of Famer in any capacity on AEW programming.
What do you make of Matt Hardy's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.