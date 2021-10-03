"Good Grief" – WWE Legend reacts to insane Darby Allin stunt

Darby Allin is very much the risk-taker that everyone says he is. Now, it seems his time outside the ring is very much the same.

On Twitter, Darby posted a video of him doing his 'Coffin Drop' move off a bridge while attached to a bungee rope. Jim Ross reacted to this in a typical fashion.

Darby Allin is a daredevil; there's no getting around that. He's one of the brightest stars in AEW; a point MJF recently reiterated while referring to himself, Darby, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara as the four pillars of AEW.

Darby recently kick-started a feud with MJF on AEW Dynamite, and things should get interesting in the weeks to come.

Jim Cornette believes Darby Allin is missing something

WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Jim Cornette, on his podcast Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, said Darby lacks the imposing physical stature necessary for his star status to move forward.

"His size. I'm just thinking if Darby Allin was 40 pounds heavier he would be one of the top babyfaces in the business. But that's another thing he doesn't speak. If he does speak, which is intermittently, it's like he's cruising on a lake like a lot of others like Jungle Boy. They just got no oomph," said Jim Cornette

Of course, it's a matter of debate whether Jim Cornette is correct or not. In the past, stars have gotten themselves over despite physical limitations, but Cornette may have a point about getting ahead with promos, which Darby rarely does.

