WWE Hall of Famer on what kind of role Vince McMahon could have for Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated that Vince McMahon would not give any creative control to anybody, including Cody Rhodes, except for a few performers.

Cody has officially left AEW, and most believe that he is headed to World Wrestling Entertainment, with the prospect of getting a 'big money' deal and treated like a top star. Of course, during Cody's last run, this wasn't the case that led to him leaving the company. Things have certainly changed.

On the Busted Open Radio podcast, Dave LaGreca speculated that one big reason Cody could be going to work for Vince is that he was offered a creative role, such as running NXT. Bully Ray disputed this and said that Vince McMahon wants to control everything.

"I don't think Vince McMahon is giving creative control of anything under the WWE umbrella to anybody except Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan, said Bully. I think the person who has the most creative control there right now is Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns. Other than that, that's it." [24:50 onwards}

Bully Ray further speculated that Cody's move to his original employer could result in him gaining further inroads into Hollywood. At this point, it's unclear what role Vince McMahon might have, but reports suggest that an agreement will be struck, and the world will soon find out.

Does that include a world title run? Speculation is rife at this point, but that probability remains fairly high.

Vince McMahon has a history welcoming disgruntled stars back into WWE

Other stars have left the company, sometimes under harsh circumstances like CM Punk and even Cody Rhodes. But Vince McMahon has proven time and time again that he's willing to work with those who have left the fold, provided they can do business together.

In Cody's case, fans are speculating that he could suffer the same treatment as his father once did when McMahon made Dusty Rhodes wear Polka Dots to the ring. Only time will tell if such fears turn out to be true.

Will Cody return triumphant or be relegated to the mid-card for years? Anything is possible.

