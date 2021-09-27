"I just had goosebumps" - Former WWE Superstar was 'moved' by CM Punk's AEW debut 

Shawn Stasiak recently gave his thoughts on CM Punk's AEW debut during an interview with Jonathan O' Dwyer of Pro Wrestling Defined.

Stasiak, who was in NYC at the time of Punk's All Elite Wrestling debut, said that he was watched the segment multiple times on his phone and praised the moment for being real. The former WWE Hardcore Champion added that "all the stars had aligned" to give us this special experience:

"I was in New York City for an autograph signing at the time and the only thing I could watch it on was my phone on YouTube. Man, I must have rewound it watched that entrance, the full thing actually, I think it was 18 minutes... I just had goosebumps. I have goosebumps right now just talking about it now just thinking about it. It was freaking awesome. It was awesome."

"It's times like those, experiences like those, why we all get into this business, to create those memories, those very far and few between rarities, that he had that connection with the crowd, now of course it's in Chicago, the anticipation, all the stars were aligned. it was the perfect way to bring him in. What moved me was the authenticity, the realness, the oraganicness, the connection with the crowd," said Shawn Stasiak.

CM Punk is currently feuding with Team Taz in AEW

After Taz called out CM Punk, The Best In The World faced Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Hobbs took Punk to the limit but it was the veteran to who left with the win, pinning the Team Taz member after hitting him with the GTS.

CM Punk's feud with the faction will probably continue and we could see him wrestle FTW Champion Ricky Starks next.

