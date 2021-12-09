AEW's Jack Evans alleges Mexican police officers attempted to extort money from him

AEW's Jack Evans seems to have found himself in hot water if his latest tweets are any indication.

Earlier today, the Hybrid2 member took to Twitter to post a thread explaining his ongoing situation. The AEW star alleged that two Mexican police officers from the Del Valle Police Department have continuously 'extorted' money from him over the past four days. Evans even went on to clarify that the message isn't a hoax and that he has paid close to $350 so far:

"This will sound like a fake message but it is not. I am currently being extorted by 2 police officers from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City. In the last 4 days I have had to pay around 7000 pesos (350$ american) and I am not paying more..."

In another thread, the former AAA Cruiserweight champion claimed that if he gets arrested for drug charges in the upcoming days, consider it a ploy from the Del Valle Police Department:

"So if I get arrested on drug charges in the next little bit I want to put it out there right now that it was planted by the Del Valle Police Department," Jack Evans wrote

Assessing the severity of his situation from the Twitter thread, it would be interesting to see if AEW President Tony Khan will make any comments or offer help to his employee.

When was the last time Jack Evans wrestled on AEW programming?

Jack Evans last wrestled on an episode of AEW Dark in October. He was unsuccessful in defeating Eddie Kingston in a singles match. The 39-year old star has been among the underutilized talents in AEW.

Though his hair vs. hair match against Orange Cassidy brought him into the spotlight, he was used as a third wheel to build The Freshly Squeezed's feud against Matt Hardy.

It's worth recalling that Jack Evans even had to go bald following his loss against Cassidy. Having been lost in the shuffle, it is very unlikely that fans will see him involved in any prominent storyline moving forward.

What do you make of AEW star Jack Evans' recent tweets? Do you think there's any credibility to it, or could it be a fake message? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

