"Playing the victim card" - Top AEW star slams Britt Baker for leveling body-shaming allegations

Jade Cargill recently sent out a message to Britt Baker, slamming her for "playing a victim card" after the former claimed she has better looks than the AEW Women's Champion.

Baker and Cargill have been engaged in a Twitter feud over the last few days, though it hasn't translated into the ring yet. A few hours ago, Jade Cargill tweeted that she had better overall "looks" than the AEW Women's Champion.

In retaliation, Britt Baker tore apart Cargill for her poor in-ring and lackluster promo skills. Furthermore, The AEW Women's Champion also pointed out that Jade Cargill might have attempted to body shame her with her tweet.

Cargill has now issued a response, tweeting that someone like Britt Baker, who often belittles her opponents, is playing the victim card. She also wrote that she couldn't help the fact that God blessed her with superior looks.

"BODY SHAME!?! The Queen of talking about everyone else is playing the victim. Brittney please, I can’t help that God blessed me with great looks!" tweeted Jade Cargill.

Though she's yet to find her way into the title picture, Jade Cargill is firmly on course to become a legitimate threat to the Women's Championship. Not only do AEW higher-ups seem to be keen on pushing her, but fans have also taken notice of her abilities as a top-tier performer.

Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women's Championship at Full Gear 2021

It was confirmed on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite that Baker would defend her Women's Championship against Tay Conti at next month's Full Gear 2021.

The Brazilian star earned the title shot since she's the top-ranked performer in AEW's women's rankings system. Conti is one of the most beloved stars in the company, and fans would love to see her put up a fight against Britt Baker at the upcoming pay-per-view.

That said, it's unlikely that Baker's run with the AEW Women's Championship would come to an end on November 13th. Thunder Rosa still seems like the most logical choice to dethrone Baker as the champion from a storyline perspective.

What do you make of Britt Baker and Jade Cargill's Twitter battle? Sound off in the comments section below.

