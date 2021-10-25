"Your tweets are as bad as your promos" - Britt Baker buries top AEW star

Dr. Britt Baker has heard enough from Jade Cargill.

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker is always quick to stand up for herself, be it on camera or social media, especially when against another member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Jade Cargill, who is currently one of the favorites to win the TBS Championship tournament, made a tweet earlier today about Britt Baker's looks. Baker responded with a tweet of her own, burying Cargill's mic skills and wrestling ability in the process:

"Your tweets are as bad as your promos. I was the baddest b**ch on the block before you even decided you wanted to play wrestler. No one mentioned "looks" but that's literally all you have so I get it. If that was an attempt to body shame my a**, go ahead and kiss it *kissy face emoji*."

Britt Baker will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Tay Conti at Full Gear

This back and forth spawned from Britt Baker's promo last night on AEW Dynamite, where Baker called out her opponent for Full Gear, Tay Conti, and talked about her behind.

Judging by Tay Conti's response on social media last night, she took it all in stride, jokingly referring to the designs of both their action figures in the process.

Tay Conti, who holds an impressive record of 28-4 this year, will get her much deserved title shot against Britt Baker on November 13 at AEW Full Gear.

What will happen when Baker and Conti go one-on-one for the AEW Women's World Championship? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Britt Baker's comments about Jade Cargill? Are you excited about Baker's match with Tay Conti at AEW Full Gear? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

