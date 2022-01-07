"Sister" - Jade Cargill sends a message to released AEW star after TBS title win

Recently released AEW star Big Swole posted a positive Tweet about Jade Cargill's TBS title win on the most recent Dynamite episode. Since then, Cargill has acknowledged the Tweet and replied to it.

While Cargill and Swole never appeared in a match as partners, the two definitely have a close relationship that they've maintained since Swole's departure. Big Swole was recently involved in some controversy alongside AEW President Tony Khan, so it's good to see the wrestlers not holding grudges.

Cargill has had an impressive run in AEW so far and is undefeated going into her championship reign. Fans will be interested to see how long this title run will last.

Cargill has mainly been wrestling against smaller opponents but as a champion she'll likely end up facing some tough competition sooner rather than later. Winning the championship is only the first step, and from here Cargill's true battle begins.

What's next for Jade Cargill after winning the TBS Championship?

Jade Cargill is now at the top of the newly established female midcard. While she is a champion, she will likely defend her title often. Along the way, Cargill has made many enemies, and the likes of Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, and Nyla Rose will likely go after her first.

Since Cargill is new to wrestling, her title run will likely be a way for AEW to see how she carries herself. If Cargill carries the TBS title well, she'll likely get an AEW Women's Title shot as soon as she eventually loses the title.

Until that time comes, Jade Cargill will likely become one of the most dominating champions in AEW. The term "midcard title" might not even be applicable to her run after she's done with her title run.

