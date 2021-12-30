Former WWE star makes AEW debut at Dark taping - Spoilers

Jake Atlas was seen wrestling at a recent AEW Dark taping. Atlas was one of the many performers released by WWE in 2021. He would later announce his retirement from wrestling, citing mental health issues as the reason.

During his debut match, Atlas defeated Serpentico and even met Tony Khan on the stage afterward. Khan extended a handshake to Atlas, possibly signaling the wrestler's future with AEW.

CM Punk, likely the most notable star in Tony Khan's company, said during the most recent episode of Dynamite that AEW's handling of the late-Brodie Lee was one of the main reasons why he became All Elite.

Jake Atlas had a very valid reason for retiring, but could AEW's treatment of their wrestlers be a reason for him returning? There has been no official word on Atlas signing with AEW or whether his Dark taping appearance was a one-off or not.

Is there room for more wrestlers on the AEW roster?

Mercedes Martinez and Kyle O'Reilly are two of the most recent ex-WWE wrestlers picked up by AEW. But with such a big roster and two weekly television shows, can most of the promotion's wrestlers thrive in the long run?

While AEW Dynamite has a two-hour airtime, Rampage goes on for an hour. They also have two dark shows that air on YouTube. Currently, the promotion also only has two solo male championships and one solo female championship, with another on the way.

There might not be room for more wrestlers to reasonably compete without being delegated to the dark shows for months. AEW is in sore need of another full show and some more titles. Hopefully, Khan has plans in store to resolve this issue next year.

What is your opinion on All Elite Wrestling's frequent talent signings? Sound off in the comments section below.

