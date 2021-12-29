Jake Atlas made his All Elite Wrestling debut on December 28, 2021 appearing on AEW Dark. AEW President Tony Khan appeared following the conclusion of Atlas' match to shake his hand, indicating he may have signed with the promotion.

It has been a turbulent year for the former PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Champion. In September 2021, following his departure from WWE, he announced his retirement from the ring, citing mental health reasons as the cause.

At the age of 27, Jake Atlas still has plenty to offer in pro wrestling. It is great to see him in the right frame of mind and mental space to once again pursue his dreams of performing in the ring.

So why was AEW debutant Jake Atlas released from WWE?

Jake Atlas was released by WWE in August 2021, along with a whole host of other talent. The release was cited as a budget cut by the company due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Jake Atlas discussed his release from WWE, in which he was called by John Laurinaitis:

"I was at dinner, it was that Friday night and I got a call from WWE incorporated. So that must mean that I don’t have the contact because that was the caller ID... It was John Laurinaitis who I’ve never had a conversation with, he called me and he said that they are executing my 30-day non-compete clause and that was that. It was a 20 second conversation, I didn’t ask any questions, I was already expecting it and I kinda just numbed myself for the phone call." (h/t Post Wrestling)

When did Jake Atlas initially sign with WWE?

Jake Atlas initially signed with WWE on October 23, 2019. He made his in-ring debut in April the following year in a losing effort against Dexter Lumis on NXT.

Atlas's last appearances for the company came in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. He teamed up with Isiash 'Swerve' Scott, but the pair were eliminated by eventual winner MSK.

