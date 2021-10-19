"They could have stolen a pay-per-view"- Jim Cornette blasts the booking of a former UFC Heavyweight Champion in AEW

Jim Cornette recently slammed AEW in regards to the booking of Junior Dos Santos.

Dos Santos has been part of the heated rivalry between the American Top Team and the Inner Circle on AEW programming. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion made his professional wrestling debut last week on AEW Rampage when he teamed up with Men of the Year to take on the Inner Circle in a trios match.

Junior Dos Santos had an uphill task to showcase his wrestling ability that night, and as it turns out, Jim Cornette was unhappy with the way AEW booked him on his debut.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE personality believes AEW missed out on an opportunity to steal a pay-per-view with Junior Dos Santos:

"This was the most beneficial scenario for their company or for Junior Dos Santos, or everybody involved. And that you would let him go in the ring, obviously incapable of working his strikes to the point where that he could carry himself as you wanna see it again. At least they could have stolen a pay-per-view. If he's not going to be any better than this, they could have stolen a pay-per-view. That phrase is not used anymore. It used to be steal a house. Then it became steal a pay-per-view. Now, can't really steal anything," said Cornette.

Mr. Cornette further explained that Dos Santos' performance was 'rotten' and that the company didn't even think about hiding his weaknesses in the ring:

"But when you had a guy like the magnificent Zulu, or you had a guy that was a freak of nature of some respect he was large in size, or he was an athlete from another sport or some type of gimmick that you were going to put into a match, you would build him up for however many weeks on television, expose his strengths, hide his weaknesses. Don't let him do anything to where the people can see through him, and then book the match they gotta pay to see, and they pay to see it, and it's rotten. And you beat the gimmick, and you get rid of it, you don't bring it back because it was rotten, but you've stolen a house off of it. Because they didn't know it was rotten until they already paid. Now, they can't ever steal a house, or a pay-per-view off Junior dos Santos, because they already know he's rotten, and nobody thought to minimize his weaknesses by hiding them," Jim Cornette explained.

Junior Dos Santos recently took a dig at Roman Reigns for his comments about AEW

Junior Dos Santos recently fired back at Roman Reigns, who denied considering AEW as a competition for WWE. The Tribal Chief's comments caught the attention of the wrestling world, including Dos Santos.

Nothing should come of the tweet, but the very thought of seeing Junior Dos Santos clashing with Roman Reigns in a wrestling ring is an exciting prospect.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement about Junior Dos Santos? Sound off in the comments section below.

