Former UFC Champion blasts Roman Reigns for controversial AEW comments 

Former five-time UFC Champion Junior Dos Santos called out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his unsavory comments on AEW.

In a recent interview, Reigns shared his thoughts about AEW. The Tribal Chief denied that the company was a competition to WWE. He also stated that AEW only has limited scope for growth and took shots at CM Punk, saying the former WWE Star had lost a foot or two in the ring.

As expected, many took offense to Roman Reigns' comments for undermining AEW's quick rise in the wrestling business. One among them is former UFC star, Junior Dos Santos. The American Top Team member has been a regular presence on AEW Dynamite in recent weeks.

Taking to Twitter, Santos tweeted that he came across the Universal Champion's recent interview. The MMA fighter referenced Reigns' comments where he said he could throw AEW's roster "out of the club."

Santos then wrote that he's waiting for Roman Reigns to send the club's address he's talking about from where he would throw his "little brothers" out of AEW. Check out Junior Dos Santos' tweet here:

Don Callis was also unhappy with Roman Reigns' comments about AEW

The on-screen manager of AEW Champion Kenny Omega, Don Callis, also took shots at Roman Reigns' recent comments. The veteran performer questioned the Universal Champion for using the term "a built-in ground" while talking about AEW and wondered what it meant.

The Invisible Hand @TheDonCallis Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "I don’t see the real competition because I think their fan base legitimately is a hardcore fan base. So there’s like a ceiling and a built-in ground to that viewership."- Roman Reigns on AEW "I don’t see the real competition because I think their fan base legitimately is a hardcore fan base. So there’s like a ceiling and a built-in ground to that viewership."- Roman Reigns on AEW https://t.co/tXvc3yi4cp What does “a built in Ground “ mean? Can Paul help with these promos please twitter.com/prowfinesse/st… What does “a built in Ground “ mean? Can Paul help with these promos please twitter.com/prowfinesse/st…

Furthermore, he then advised that Reigns's special counsel, Paul Heyman, should help out his client with his promos. Neither Roman Reigns nor Heyman has responded to comments by Callis or Junior Dos Santos.

Do you think Roman Reigns went overboard with his comments about AEW? Do you want him and Junior Dos Santos to meet inside the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

