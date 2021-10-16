"Can Paul help with these promos please" - AEW personality takes a massive dig at Roman Reigns

Top AEW manager Don Callis recently took a massive dig at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the latter's comments about AEW.

The Tribal Chief made headlines recently with his take on AEW's rise in the wrestling business. Reigns undermined the promotion's upwards momentum, saying it only has a die-hard fanbase with limited scope to grow more. Furthermore, he claimed that the company is not a competition to WWE.

As expected, the comments haven't gone down well with many fans. The latest to seemingly take offense to Roman Reigns' comments is AEW Champion Kenny Omega's on-screen manager, Don Callis.

Taking to Twitter, Callis called out Reigns for using "a built-in ground" while talking about AEW's viewership, wondering what it meant. Don Callis then made fun of Roman Reigns' promo skills, saying that the Universal Champion's special counsel, Paul Heyman, should help his client with his promos.

"What does “a built in Ground “ mean? Can Paul help with these promos please," tweeted Don Callis.

Roman Reigns also took shots at CM Punk in the interview

In the same interview, Roman Reigns also shared his honest opinion on CM Punk's return to professional wrestling with AEW. The Tribal Chief stated that the former WWE Champion is old and has lost a step or two inside the ring.

Reigns also claimed that if Punk was in WWE right now, he wouldn't benefit from working with the Straight Edge Superstar. The Universal Champion also took digs at Punk's MMA record and stated that he could pretty much take down all of AEW's roster on his own.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe "These statements are coming from people who thought they were better than they were.CM Punk wasn't as good or over as John Cena, he didn't move the needle like The Rock." @WWERomanReigns talks to @arielhelwani about the fight for main event spots and putting eyes on WWE 👀 "These statements are coming from people who thought they were better than they were.CM Punk wasn't as good or over as John Cena, he didn't move the needle like The Rock."@WWERomanReigns talks to @arielhelwani about the fight for main event spots and putting eyes on WWE 👀 https://t.co/0JK37sjkTi

Earlier, Roman Reigns had even taken shots at CM Punk's drawing ability before, saying that he was never as popular as John Cena or The Rock.

