"Are you kidding me?" - Jim Cornette slams Tony Khan for misusing popular AEW star

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan misusing Powerhouse Hobbs following his loss to Orange Cassidy on Rampage.

On Friday night's show, the Team Taz member competed against Cassidy in the first-round match of the AEW World Title Tournament. While many expected Hobbs to score a dominating win over his opponent, he surprisingly fell short after being rolled up for the pin by Cassidy.

One of the many dissatisfied people is Jim Cornette. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Experience, the wrestling veteran slammed Tony Khan for mishandling Hobbs.

He added that the up-and-coming star benefited from his recent match against CM Punk and that AEW should have booked him to win against OC.

"If I was CM Punk, as soon as I saw the first match on Friday night Rampage, I would have gone to Tony Khan and asked him "Are you kidding me? Is this a rib? I have a match with Powerhouse Hobbs, one of your budding new superstars, who has all the talent, all the potential, all the tools to succeed in the world. And I gave him his best singles match he has ever had and hopefully gave him some on-the-job training and elevated him in people's eyes," Cornette said.

Cornette also said that Punk should have questioned Khan about his decisions. Here's what Jim Cornette said about Powerhouse Hobbs' loss on AEW Rampage:

"And two-three weeks later, you lead Rampage with Powerhouse Hobbs against the company mascot (Orange Cassidy). And you beat Hobbs with a joke, just because, Tony Khan, you think this clown is cute. Cassidy beat Powerhouse Hobbs in a tournament to determine who's gonna get a shot at the world championship. Punk should just grab Tony by the neck, and say "when you're serious about this business call me, I'll be at home." Why did they have Punk do what he did to Hobbs for Hobbs to turn around and sh*t on Hobb's face on national television?" Cornette wondered.

Jim Cornette is a big fan of AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs

A few weeks ago, the wrestling veteran lavished praise on the Team Taz member. He compared Hobbs to Darby Allin, saying while the former has a size advantage over the latter's experience.

Cornette stated that Powerhouse Hobbs could someday be in a Roman Reigns-Esque spot, possibly headlining WrestleMania.

However, it's only a matter of time before Tony Khan straps the rocket on Powerhouse Hobbs and pushes him to the moon in AEW. That said, considering the company is taking a measured approach to elevate its performers, fans will have to remain patient to see Hobbs become a major star.

