"It needs to be a little slower" - Jim Cornette explains how AEW should book WWE legend's son

Jim Cornette recently shared his opinion on how AEW should book young breakout star Hook from here on out.

Cornette appears to be a really big fan of Hook and is simply concerned about his booking. He shared some tips that he believes AEW should follow, as well as stating he thinks Hook is being pushed too quickly.

"If you did it every week, then you would expect him to imminently be involved with something, which would be a little fast for him because he’s brand new. If he comes out every three weeks and has a match like that and it’s maybe excerpted or video highlighted or talked about in a training packing, or a promo, or a b-roll over a 30-second interview on a show in the middle? You keep him out there and you keep people aware of his presence without shoving him down their throats because the weekly wins are for guys you bring in to get over to use now; and that’s not a guy that’s had two matches. So it needs to be a little slower, a little more drawn out, and you don’t want to [do that]. " - Jim Cornette

Hook has definitely enjoyed a great push and a lot of buzz in AEW. While it's impossible to say who they're taking advice from, perhaps building Hook up slowly as Cornette advises will be better in the long run.

Is there a booking problem in AEW?

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



#AEWDynamite Did Christian Cage randomly replace Marko Stunt in Jurassic Express or am I crazy? Did Christian Cage randomly replace Marko Stunt in Jurassic Express or am I crazy?#AEWDynamite https://t.co/j0pgWWMtH6

WCW veteran Konnan seems to believe exactly that. AEW has made some strange and sometimes interesting pairings.

Christian Cage has been paired with The Jurassic Express as a manager/partner for the last couple of months. Cage initially entered AEW with the drive and desire to "Out. Work. Everyone".

Cage is not the only one to fall into odd pairings and gimmicks, which could be a result of the bloated roster. Regardless, AEW should be careful with their younger talent, especially as a new crop of wrestlers flock to their promotion seeking a chance to make it.

What do you think of Jim Cornette's take on how AEW is handling Hook's early career? Do you agree with Konnan's belief that the promotion has a booking problem? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Ryan K Boman