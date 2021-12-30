"It just seems out of place" - WCW legend Konnan points out one big issue with AEW's current storylines

WCW legend Konnan recently pointed out a flaw in AEW booking while talking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast.

Konnan specifically pointed out AEW pairing Christian and Matt Hardy with teams that don't match their personas. For Konnan, the pairing of both veteran wrestlers seems out of place and nonsensical.

"Private Party and Matt Hardy don’t look like they hang out together. Okay? They just don’t look right together. Christian does not look right with Luchasaurus and Jungleboy. I mean, they just stuck a square peg in a circle in both instances. And Private Party’s kind of like the black version of Best Friends or like irrelevant. It just seems out of place, both of them with both groups. You know what I’m saying?" - Konnan on AEW booking veteran wrestlers

Hardy's pairing with Private Party was at least explained using his "Big Money Matt" gimmick. However, Christian seems to have joined Jurassic Express just because they're all good guys.

AEW's booking on tag teams has been criticized by Konnan a lot recently. As a pro wrestling veteran, he certainly has a valued opinion on this topic. Hopefully, AEW has been taking steps to improve their long term angles with their teams.

Could AEW be doing long term Tag Team booking?

AEW appeased the wrestling world with the storyline arc of Hangman Adam Page. While wrestling fans enjoy this, it's the wrestlers themselves who benefit off of it the most.

The number of tag teams found in AEW is staggering compared to other top wrestling promotions. Because of that, they should be focusing on these teams just a little bit more.

As fans, we can't be certain of what Tony Khan has in mind long term, but hopefully he introduces another set of titles for the teams or makes them appear more on Rampage.

There are far too many underutilized tag teams in AEW, and booking them alongside veterans doesn't seem to impress legendary critics.

