"The guy's getting over with me"- Legendary manager was a fan of Miro's backstage segment on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on Miro's backstage promo that he cut on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE Superstar has emerged as the company's rising and most dominant star during the pandemic era. His TNT Championship run has turned out to be the highlight of his AEW career so far.

It wasn't just the title reign that elevated his position in the men's division. Miro underwent a significant character change when he held the championship. He began calling himself God's Favorite Champion, which became one of the popular acts in AEW today.

The Redeemer's promo work has even caught the attention of Jim Cornette. While speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling manager liked the way Miro cut his promo on God last week, where he questioned his downfall:

"Miro, now he's cutting promos on God, the guy's getting over with me. Usually, I have less appeal for these people as the more I see [them], but Miro's getting [over]. He asked God why have you forsaken me. You gave me, what was it, a body of granite but a neck of sand because they're playing that he's vulnerable to the DDT or whatever. But Miro wants his belt back, or elsewise he's switching heel on God, and I liked this. This was good. If this is the first I had seen of this guy, I wouldn't know he's a blithering idiot. I would never have any idea if this was the way I'd seen this guy first," Jim Cornette said.

With Sammy Guevara currently part of the ongoing feud between the Inner Circle and the American Top Team, fans may not see Miro getting a rematch anytime soon. However, his appearance via vignette may help him stay relevant until the company inserts him into a new program.

Miro recently slammed AEW for being excluded from the world title tournament

Miro @ToBeMiro ARE YOU MOCKING ME? I SHOULD BE CHAMPION. ARE YOU MOCKING ME? I SHOULD BE CHAMPION. https://t.co/CcFTkugbci

Tony Schiavone recently unveiled the bracket for the upcoming AEW World title tournament, and surprisingly, Miro was excluded from the list. The former WWE Superstar was quick to call out management for being disrespected.

Taking to Twitter, Miro claimed that he should be the champion. It is unlikely that he will be getting a response from anyone backstage. However, he could insert himself in by taking out a popular babyface, which would be a long shot. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for him moving forward.

