"Are you mocking me?" – Miro sends a heated message to AEW

Former TNT Champion Miro recently sent a heated message to AEW after being omitted from the AEW World Title Elimination Tournament.

At this week's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Will Hobbs, and Preston Vance were revealed as participants in the tournament. Fans were surprised over Miro's absence since the Bulgarian star had enough momentum to have a good showing in the competition.

Taking to Twitter, Miro blasted AEW for not including him in the tournament. The former TNT Champion wondered if the company meant to disrespect and mock him by excluding him from the brackets. Furthermore, Miro claimed he should be the AEW Champion.

Miro @ToBeMiro ARE YOU MOCKING ME? I SHOULD BE CHAMPION. ARE YOU MOCKING ME? I SHOULD BE CHAMPION. https://t.co/CcFTkugbci

Miro recently lost the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara on the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite. Hardly anyone saw a title change coming as the Bulgarian star was on a dominant run with several successful defenses. That said, the loss also freed Miro to chase bigger things in AEW.

Three-first round matches of the AEW World Title eliminator tournament will take place next week

Keeping aside the disappointment of Miro not being in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, fans still have a lot to look forward to. Three first-round matches will go down on next week's AEW Rampage and Dynamite, promising to offer memorable in-ring action.

I don't take this opportunity lightly! See you Saturday night @bryandanielson 👊🏼 ** DREAM MATCH*

I don't take this opportunity lightly! See you Saturday night @bryandanielson 👊🏼 https://t.co/5WsAFCT11U

On Friday night's Rampage, Orange Cassidy will take on Team Taz's Will Hobbs. Later at Special Saturday Night Dynamite, Bryan Danielson will square off against Dustin Rhodes, while Lance Archer will battle against Eddie Kingston. All three matches could potentially steal the show if given enough time.

Do you think Miro should have been included in the AEW World Title eliminator tournament? Who do you think he should face at Full Gear 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

