"Is he writing this stuff himself?"- Jim Cornette heaps praise on former AEW TNT Champion's promo ability

Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on AEW star Miro's promo ability while talking about his vignette from last week's episode of Dynamite.

The Bulgarian star has emerged as one of the rising stars during the pandemic era. Miro's run with the AEW TNT Championship this year allowed him to showcase a compelling persona. The Redeemer replaced Jon Moxley in the ongoing AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on Wednesday night. Before his semi-finals match, he cut another top-notch promo that got Cornette's attention.

While speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary wrestling manager explained how he likes the way Miro's gimmick revolves around God, as he talks directly to the almighty. Cornette also wondered if the Bulgarian star was the brainchild behind writing these "fantastic" promos

"I never thought I'd say this —I love Miro," said Cornette. "I love Miro. If they had give me this Miro at the start, I would have never said a bad thing about Miro."

"He basically again another one of the pre tapes where he warned God, he threatened God, he questioned God," Cornette continued. "And now apparently God is buckled, and Miro's in a tournament because he's gotta fill in for Moxley. Is he writing this stuff himself? If he is, it's fantastic."

Jim Cornette further stated that he believes the AEW star is doing a great job with his delivery of promos, no matter who's writing them.

Miro will face Bryan Danielson in the tournament finals at AEW Full Gear

By defeating Orange Cassidy in the main event of the AEW Dynamite last week, Miro has advanced into the tournament finals. As a result, he will face Bryan Danielson in a high-stakes bout at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

In what will be a do-or-die situation, the winner will become the top contender for the AEW World Championship. Both men have clashed on several occasions during their time in WWE. It will be interesting to see which one emerges victorious in their first-ever meeting in an AEW ring.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement about Miro? Sound off in the comments section below.

