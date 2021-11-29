"It takes all the aura off"- Former WWE personality lashes out at AEW for Malakai Black's booking

Jim Cornette is unhappy with the way AEW is treating Malakai Black's on-screen character.

After he was underutilized during his WWE main roster run, the Dutchman became one of AEW's biggest signings this year. He initially made an impressive mark in the singles division by winning six matches in a row. Plus, Black's sadistic persona and bone-chilling entrance became a highly popular act with the audience.

Entering a feud against Cody Rhodes, who has been garnering negative reactions lately, helped establish the newcomer as a force to be reckoned with. But in recent weeks, his mysterious character has taken a hit due to his alliance with Andrade El Idolo and FTR.

During The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary wrestling manager stated that the former NXT star's association with any member would lessen his powerful aura. Cornette then explained that believes Malakai Black should remain a "loner" to maintain his mystique.

"It takes all the aura off Malakai Black being this spooky, strange person when he's associating with, you know, on a friendly basis or even just a civil basis with heels or babyfaces," said Cornette. "He should be a loner guy."

Jim Cornette has put some noteworthy points on the table. There's no denying that Black returning to his status as a solo commodity would do wonders for his character. Given his ability to cut scathing promos and deliver equally hard-hitting contests, he has all the potential to become the modern-day Undertaker.

Malakai Black recently revealed the brainchild behind his feud with Cody Rhodes

Malakai Black recently revealed that Tony Khan pitched the idea of putting him against Cody Rhodes when he first arrived at AEW. The former NXT Champion also heaped praise on The American Nightmare:

“It was Tony’s idea in line with Cody," said Black. "No big deal – compete against one of the best wrestlers in the world, one of the biggest names, biggest lineages in the world of pro wrestling, and someone who’s in charge of a big part of that company – no pressure [laughs].”

Black's feud with Rhodes truly elevated him to be one of the top heels in AEW. By scoring two pinfall victories over Rhodes, The Dutchman shocked the world and won the early chapter of this rivalry. The company subsequently expanded this storyline by involving FTR, Andrade El Idolo, PAC, and the Lucha Brothers. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how this eight-man saga ends.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

