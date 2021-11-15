Malakai Black reveals the originator of the feud idea against Cody

Over the past few months, Malakai Black established himself as one of the topmost heels in AEW by feuding with Cody Rhodes. Black defeated Cody twice, the first time during his AEW in-ring debut on the Homecoming episode of Dynamite, and again at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Now, in a recent interview with talkSport, Malakai Black thanked Cody Rhodes for putting him over. When asked about the original plans for the feud, Black said:

“It was Tony’s idea in line with Cody. No big deal – compete against one of the best wrestlers in the world, one of the biggest names, biggest lineages in the world of pro wrestling, and someone who’s in charge of a big part of that company – no pressure [laughs].”

During his first AEW appearance, Malakai Black attacked Cody and Arn Anderson. Despite being a heel, fans cheered The Dutchman and turned on Cody Rodes.

Ever since leaving WWE, Black has been getting the push he deserves push after leaving WWE. Speaking of his newly found creativity, Black credited Tony Khan:

“I feel a huge amount of loyalty to Tony because of the opportunity he has given me. I’m really happy I have a relationship with Tony where I can communicate with him, if needed, on a daily basis.”

Finally, on the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, The American Nightmare defeated Malakai Black in their third overall bout. Following the loss, Black took to Instagram and wrote:

"My job was to destroy you and your world. The entire world hates you, you’ve become the beast I set out to make you, and I was willing to sacrifice my blood for it. Enjoy the seeds I planted for months."

Malakai Black Suffered a Loss in Full Gear

Malakai Black was last seen teaming with Andrade El Idolo in a losing effort against Cody and Pac.

Pac executed a Red Arrow to pin Andrade. Black is reported to have been injured during the match. He and Eddie Kingston missed the Big Event convention in New York City on Sunday.

With two back-to-back losses against Cody, Malakai needs to return to winning. Black has been teasing a new stable, House of Black, recently. It would be interesting to see House of Black unleashing terror on The Nightmare Family.

