Malakai Black and a popular AEW star suffering from injuries following Full Gear - Reports

If the latest reports swirling are any indication, then AEW stars Malakai Black and Eddie Kingston seem to have possibly sustained injuries at AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

According to PW Insider, both stars were supposed to attend the Big Event convention in New York City the following morning on Saturday night's show. However, Black and Kingston missed it, citing injuries they suffered in their respective matches. As of now, it is still not clear about the nature of the injuries.

Both men competed in high-profile matches at last night's event. Eddie Kingston faced his arch-rival, CM Punk, while Malakai Black teamed up with Andrade to fight PAC and Cody Rhodes.

Kingston and Black both came up short in their respective clashes. Both matches were distinctive in terms of in-ring quality and storytelling.

The bout between Punk and Kingston was a hard-fought battle, which saw the latter busting his opponent's head open, causing him to bleed.

Meanwhile, the tag team bout went longer than expected, with the outcome leaving a sour taste in everybody's mouths, as very few people anticipated to see Black and Andrade on the losing end.

AEW's Malakai Black recently talked about the possibility of seeing Buddy Murphy join his stable

While recently speaking with TalkSport, AEW's Malakai Black talked about the possibility of seeing Buddy Murphy, now competing as Buddy Matthews, join his stable, House of Black.

The Dutch star added that both their paths are intertwined after all these years. However, Black believes he and Buddy are better rivals than their allies:

"There’s always thoughts, ideas and plans that I have. I think for the majority of my career now, that is still to come, I think Buddy and me are going to be intertwined no matter what. Whether that’s on television, independents; I can never escape him fully because what we did there [WWE] had an impact on the status quo. For House of Black, there’s always things I’m thinking about. But I don’t know if Buddy would be a guy that would be in it as opposed to a guy who would be against it. I don’t know how he feels about the House of Black thing, I don’t know. But again, I think we’re better rivals than allies but who knows what the future holds."

Given both men's rich history with one another, fans would be thrilled to see them work together again. But it all depends on whether or not Buddy gets the opportunity to compete in AEW.

