"I can never escape him fully" - Malakai Black on former WWE rival possibly joining House of Black in AEW 

Malakai Black recently discussed the possibility of his former WWE rival Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) joining his AEW stable, House of Black.

Over the past few weeks, the former NXT Champion has spoken extensively about House of Black and the several plans he has for it. Malakai Black disclosed that fans could soon see new faces being unveiled.

In a recent chat with TalkSport, The Dutchman spoke about his former rival Buddy Matthews possibly being one of the first performers to join his stable. He stated that his and the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion's careers have always been intertwined.

Black explained that he sees Buddy Matthews as someone who would be a better fit if pitted against House of Black. The AEW star added that they have both been better rivals than allies.

“There’s always thoughts, ideas and plans that I have. I think for the majority of my career now, that is still to come, I think Buddy and me are going to be intertwined no matter what. Whether that’s on television, independents; I can never escape him fully because what we did there [WWE] had an impact on the status quo. “For House of Black, there’s always things I’m thinking about. But I don’t know if Buddy would be a guy that would be in it as opposed to a guy who would be against it. I don’t know how he feels about the House of Black thing, I don’t know. But again, I think we’re better rivals than allies but who knows what the future holds." said Malakai Black

Malakai Black will be in action at AEW Full Gear 2021

Though the former NXT Champion hasn't unveiled any members of the House of Black yet, he's currently in a temporary alliance with Andrade El Idolo and FTR. At this week's AEW Full Gear 2021, Malakai Black will team up with Andrade to square off against his long-time rival Cody Rhodes and PAC.

The match will mark Black's first pay-per-view appearance in AEW. While the bout could go either way, it'll be interesting to see how the crowd reacts to the proceedings. Cody Rhodes has been receiving negative reactions of late, while Black and Andrade have emerged as unexpected fan favorites.

