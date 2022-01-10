"His ideas would be better than yours' - Jim Cornette suggests recently released WWE names that Tony Khan must hire in AEW

Jim Cornette has suggested a few recent WWE releases that AEW President Tony Khan should hire in the future.

On January 5th and 6th, WWE continued their trend of mass releases and let go of notable names from NXT. Veterans like William Regal, Road Dogg, and Samoa Joe, to name a few, were shown the door in an attempt to revamp NXT 2.0.

While speaking on his Experience podcast, Jim Cornette explained that Mr. Khan would be 'out of his mind' if he didn't sign William Regal. Likewise, the wrestling manager named Samoa Joe and Scott Armstrong as potentially valuable assets for All Elite Wrestling:

"But if Tony Khan does not hire William Regal, he's out of his mind. Samoa Joe could make a contribution in a variety of places," Jim Cornette said. "Scott Armstrong would be a referee that could referee every match on the card in his sleep and do a better job than the corpse referee. And all the rest of the f**kin feckless, limp d**ked refereeing crew that they have there that just allows things to go on."

Cornette also praised the potential of Gabe Sapolsky as the lead writer of AEW. The veteran believes he can come up with better storyline ideas than Tony Khan:

"Gabe Sapolsky. And Tony, do with him what you wanted to do with me. Just pick his f**king brain because he's goddamn amenable enough that he'll come up with ideas for these off-brand high school gymnasts that you goddamn book. But his ideas would be better than yours because he's actually had some for a while. And he didn't just do it in his notebook at night, under the covers with a flashlight. He did it professionally," added Cornette.

Tony Khan recently teased a 'dream' signing coming over to AEW

While WWE is releasing its talent, AEW owner Tony Khan is determined to bolster its roster with blockbuster additions. He recently confirmed that a 'dream' signing could be coming over to AEW soon.

His intriguing statement has sent fans into a frenzy, with people expecting names like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, or even Jeff Hardy, who were all released by WWE not too long ago.

