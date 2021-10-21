×
WWE veteran on why he's a big fan of CM Punk on commentary

The former WWE Champion&#039;s commentary in AEW has impressed fans.
The former WWE Champion's commentary in AEW has impressed fans.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Oct 21, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on CM Punk's commentary skills, saying the AEW star approaches it "logically."

The Straight Edge Superstar has become a regular on AEW Dynamite's commentary alongside Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur.

Fans have enjoyed his stint, with particular praise directed towards his enjoyable chemistry with his colleagues in the box. Cornette, too, feels CM Punk has done a good job so far.

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, he stated that Punk's "conversational" commentating style is impressive. Furthermore, the wrestling veteran also praised the former WWE Star for pointing out interesting and logical details in matches.

Cornette lauded CM Punk for talking about wrestling as if it's "legitimate" instead of making it known that it's performance art. Here's what Jim Cornette had to say about Punk on commentary:

"Well, he's conversational, and he sounds genuine, and he brings up...I have made note of it, I have my notes here. I don't know what it was right at the top of my head, but he brought up a good point to reinforce something. He thinks about wrestling logically, and he's articulate enough. He's not gonna come out and say s*t's a work. He's not saying that s*t's a shoot. He approaches it like it's legitimate," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette is not pleased with CM Punk's AEW booking

Though he had nothing but good things to say about Punk's commentary in AEW, Cornette had less than flattering things to say about his booking in the company.

The WWE veteran feels that The Straight Edge Superstar shouldn't be competing in competitive matches with everyone in AEW.

Jim Cornette recalled Punk's bout with Matt Sydal on last week's Rampage, saying it shouldn't have gone for as long as it did.

He added that at several moments in the match, it looked like Sydal could win. Cornette believes that a star of CM Punk's stature should have won the bout with relative ease.

What's your take on CM Punk's commentary in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
