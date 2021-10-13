"A little bit of a dog fight" - Jim Cornette gives his take on WWE Smackdown going head to head with AEW Rampage

Jim Cornette recently spoke about AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown going head to head for the first time ever.

Cornette believes America's two biggest wrestling promotions will be in a "bit of a dog fight" for ratings this Friday.

Jason Solomon @solomonster #AEW just announced Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki for the Rampage Buy-In on YouTube Friday night, up against the second hour of Smackdown. Like, whoa. #AEW just announced Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki for the Rampage Buy-In on YouTube Friday night, up against the second hour of Smackdown. Like, whoa.

The legendary Midnight Express manager spoke on the Jim Cornette Drive Thru about the upcoming ratings clash.

"That show [AEW Rampage] probably will beat Smackdown. I don't care if they [AEW] show Mickey Mouse cartoons, they're probably going to beat Smackdown from 10 to 10.30. That was very well played. I applaud this, Tony probably realised that they probably won't do well. What were the ratings of Smackdown the last time they went over to FS1? A lot of people may not know that Smackdown is not gonna be on Fox so there you go, all these things work together in consort with each other. I think they will somewhat probably outpace them depending on what they do. I can't imagine they did a million viewers the last time they were on FS1. Well, maybe a little bit of a dogfight. It could blow up on Tony, okay let's look at the Rampage ratings since Punk debuted and it was well over a million but they dropped down, they jumped back up for something else involving Punk as I recall but even if he loads that up, it's a challenge for them to get a million people on a Friday night now," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette believes Tony Khan's tweet about AEW winning could blow up in his face

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!

Jim Cornette analyzed the outcomes of either of AEW or WWE winning the ratings battle. The legendary wrestling historian stated that both companies have a lot to lose in terms of reputation after Friday night.

"Oh by the way, Bray Wyatt will debut Friday night or whatever but then again, Smackdown being on FS1 last time for two hours did a million, not for two and a half hours. Now it's an extra half an hour, later at night, attrition. Do people get the memo that it was gonna be two and a half hours? It's gonna be close either way but it's gonna look bad for Tony if he took that leap of faith and they [AEW] end up losing by 200,000 people and they are gonna try to excuse it with all the excuses I just gave. On WWE's side, if they lose by 50,000 or 55,000, they are going to bring up all those facts which are going to be correct. But they lost, as Tony predicted. But nobody is gonna think that AEW Rampage at 10 pm is gonna beat Smackdown on Fox Network anytime soon," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette hit the nail on the head with regards to the ratings battle between AEW and WWE and the fascination is at an all-time high this week.

