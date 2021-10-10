"Why would anybody watch this? Who cares?"- Jim Cornette slams 'Rhodes to the Top' show for exposing business of AEW

Jim Cornette is chastising Cody Rhodes' new show 'Rhodes to the Top' for completely exposing the wrestling business of AEW.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend stated that it felt absurd to have QT Marshall and Cody feature as friends on the show, given the intense rivalry that ran between the two earlier this year.

Cornette jokingly added that the Factory leader might have again turned on AEW's Rhodes before the production of the episode:

"They're showing Cody and QT are friends on this show, but QT has since turned on Cody and made an *** out of himself while trying to get even with the Nightmare Factory vs. Solo, Comoroto, Ogogo. But now they're friends here on this show. And I think he (QT Marshall) turned on even before this show, so it's just insanity," Cornette said.

TNT Drama @tntdrama #RhodesToTheTop "I've done a lot of things in my career, but I'm telling you right now, this I'm gonna refer to it as the weigh in from hell" - @PaulWight "I've done a lot of things in my career, but I'm telling you right now, this I'm gonna refer to it as the weigh in from hell" - @PaulWight #RhodesToTheTop https://t.co/KLk8Uat021

Jim Cornette further took a massive dig at The American Nightmare for openly breaking kayfabe and exposing wrestling for "being a performance."

He further explained that nobody wants to know about the current happenings in Cody Rhodes' family and that the presence of Starks and QT Marshall, two AEW heels persona portraying babyfaces on the show:

"He's talking completely openly about wrestling being a performance then he's talking about Starks' broken neck. So they're basically with this show they're driving home the thought. Everything we do is phony, but it's still dangerous. So, you're even stupider. You're taking a chance on hurting yourself to do phony sh*t instead of actually really do something. Cody goes to Teil's house. His sister, she's still didn't like Brandi. They talked about how to raise a daughter. I fast forward to this. I fast forward anything to do with the family now because it's people sitting around their kitchen table talking about sh*t that I don't care about if it was happening to me. Then Starks and QT show up at Cody's house. Now I know Starks was a heel even if QT were the babyface. So they're good friends, and they show up at the house and try to put Cody and brandi's baby buggies and sh*t together. And they couldn't put the baby seat in the car, they couldn't figure it out. Why would anybody watch this? Who cares?," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette has already called AEW star Cody Rhodes's new show 'horrible.'

TNT Drama @tntdrama It’s been a long Rhode to get here, but we are only ONE WEEK AWAY from Rhodes to the Top 🤩Don't miss the series premiere Wednesday, Sept 29 at 10/9c after #AEWDynamite on TNT It’s been a long Rhode to get here, but we are only ONE WEEK AWAY from Rhodes to the Top 🤩Don't miss the series premiere Wednesday, Sept 29 at 10/9c after #AEWDynamite on TNT https://t.co/WNg4jyThVc

This isn't the first time Jim Cornette has been critical of Cody Rhodes' new show. He ripped the show apart with his comments, stating that the premiere episode was "horrible" and that no one would ever watch it.

Despite AEW star Cody Rhodes getting 422,000 viewership for its first episode, social media and experts seem to be hell-bent on criticizing them.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's statement about Cody Rhodes's show exposing AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

