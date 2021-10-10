"Vince McMahon and the WWE, no matter what, have almost never done" - Jim Cornette says AEW made a massive mistake on Dynamite last week

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a huge eight-man tag team match pitting The Elite against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. The bout started in the ring with the entrances not being shown on TV.

Jim Cornette discussed some issues he had with the match on the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience. Not only was he not a big fan of the clash itself, he slammed the fact that it began inside the ring without the entrances being shown:

"I know why they do this because I can hear it as plain as day, an inexperienced booker would say this to inexperienced assistants, 'Hey we want to have as much time for this match as possible, so we're going to eliminate the entrances and just start in the ring.' Do you know what Vince McMahon and the WWE, no matter what, have almost never done in their lives? Start a match in the ring with no entrances. Every once in a whole if you're an underneath talent you might be in the ring or you might get your entrance clipped or whatever, but you don't make stars or have stars if you just open up the TV and they're standing in the ring and the ring announcer says, 'Here he is, Adam Cole' and not even a weight or a hometown, just introducing people by their name."

"You've got Cole and Danielson. two of their newest acquisitions that the people will go absolutely berserk for on their entrances, that they will do 'Yes' for Bryan Danielson, they will go 'Boom' and 'Adam Cole Baybay' for Adam Cole, and they just start them in the ring," said Jim Cornette.

Bryan Danielson will face a former WWE star on the next episode of AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of Dynamite will see Bryan Danielson take on former WWE NXT star Bobby Fish, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Fish made his debut last week on the Wednesday night show, challenging TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Fish dominated large parts of the match but fell short in the end. His signing was announced after Dynamite.

