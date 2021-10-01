"I fault him not for being rotten but for doing this knowing that he's rotten"- Jim Cornette slams AEW on-screen personality

Wrestling historian Jim Cornette is not a fan of AEW backstage interviewer Alex Marvez and has some pretty critical thoughts on him.

While reviewing AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on his podcast, Jim Cornette reached the part of the show where Alex Marvez interviewed Chris Jericho. The former WWE manager ripped into the Sirius XM NFL Radio sportscaster, criticizing him for his poor conduct in front of the camera.

"Explain to me why, after two years, anybody you can find working at the local Exxon station would be a better television personality than Alex Marvez and he's a nice guy, and he's friends with everybody and they like him but it's been two years and nothing has changed. Every move, every word that he utters, every expression is completely without realism or emotion.

Cornette would go on to explain specifically what his issue with Marvez is

He's reciting something, a pitch or a question or an intro to the talent that has been scripted for him and he's memorized to the point where he's talking to them but looking at the camera because his dear in the headlights stare will not let him actually look at the people he's actually speaking to and they have umpteen interviewers and announcers now...

Jim Cornette continued, stating that AEW has more than enough interviewers and Alex Marvez isn't needed anymore to interview AEW stars.

"I fault him not for being rotten but for doing this knowing that he's rotten. It's not right for the company or the talent or the program either for the idiot announcer to be wearing a mask when nobody has ever heard of him before or for the interviewer to be this bad. If they're going to do a real, professional show and they're still in the middle of one and it ain't got bad yet, don't have the amateurs anymore when you've got alternatives now. Can you think of one reason why we should ever see Alex Marvez on TV again now that they have multiple announcers and backstage interviewers?" Jim Cornette questioned.

Jim Cornette had harsh words to say for AEW commentator Excalibur as well

Yellow Daisy @Yellow__Daisy Can we talk about Excalibur who fought Tommy End being like "that's...that's not Tommy End. I don't know who that is." CAUSE MAN Can we talk about Excalibur who fought Tommy End being like "that's...that's not Tommy End. I don't know who that is." CAUSE MAN

The former Midnight Express manager has been pretty open about his dislike for AEW commentator Excalibur, with the masked broadcaster once again in the firing line.

Jim Cornette absolutely hates the fact that Excalibur brings up his wrestling past while commentating AEW segments and didn't hold back.

"In much the same way as I fault Excalibur not for his work he's doing but for the fact that he is so egotistical that he has kept that mask on to the detriment of the show and the promotion and everybody he comes in contact with just because he is such a mark for himself he wants people to know that 15 years ago he used to wrestle on outlaw shows in a barn," Jim Cornette said.

