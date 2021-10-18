"I would fast-forward two-three minutes" - Veteran manager slams Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki from AEW Rampage 

Veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently discussed the dream match Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki from last week's AEW Rampage Buy-In.

The American Dragon and the NJPW legend's match aired exclusively on YouTube, with Danielson coming out on top in the stiff encounter. Though many fans raved about the bout, saying the clash lived up to the hype, Jim Cornette was far from impressed

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend explained why he disliked Danielson vs. Suzuki. Cornette stated that those who didn't know Minoru Suzuki had no reason to care about the match. Furthermore, he pointed out the clash's repetitive structure.

"I like Bryan Danielson. I respect Minoru Suzuki as an MMA legend. But as we have mentioned in the past, unless you know of his background, then you look at him like a small, unimpressive, Japanese fellow. And if you know about his background and have respect for him, then it helps you look over the fact that he's a 57-year old man. But then again, you can't tell me anything about this was good. I saw the same thing, over and over," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette also criticized Bryan Danielson and Minoru Suzuki for relying too much on forearm strikes and kicks. He added that even if one fast-forwarded the match, it wouldn't have made any difference.

"Stand there, hitting each other with forearms that don't look particularly good and probably hurt. Standing there in the middle of the ring calmly, "I'll grab the back of your head, you know it's coming. Now you do the same to me. Then we'll have funny facial expressions and dare each other to do it again. In a minute, we'll do the same thing with kicks." Then they stand up and start trading the forearms again on purpose, daring each other to do it at a snail's pace. And I would fast-forward two-three minutes, and they would be the same thing. It's the same thing over and over again," said Jim Cornette.

Dutch Mantell thinks Minoru Suzuki is not a draw for AEW

Though fellow veteran Dutch Mantell didn't have any issues with Minoru Suzuki's match with Bryan Danielson, he pointed out that the NJPW legend was not a draw for AEW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell explained that average viewers don't care about Suzuki as only hardcore and AEW fans are aware of him.

He added that casual fans wouldn't have stopped watching SmackDown just to see Bryan Danielson and Minoru Suzuki wrestle on AEW Rampage.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's assessment of Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki on AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below.

