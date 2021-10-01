"Don't think his commentary is worse than his conditioning" – Former WWE manager slams inaugural AEW world champion Chris Jericho

Jim Cornette has often been critical of AEW and its stars. This time it was Chris Jericho who got some harsh words thrown at him as the former Midnight Express manager questioned how the Le Champion maintained his body shape.

During his prime, the Demo God could be seen as a diminutive but well-conditioned wrestler, capable of wrestling any style of match seamlessly. As the years went on, he began losing some of that shape and, although he can still work in the ring, he does not have the same physique.

Considering he's 50 and has entered his fourth decade in the business, one really cannot blame Jericho after all the years he has given us. Cornette, however, not only dislikes the first-ever AEW World Champion's commentary but his conditioning as well.

"The carbs. I don't think his commentary is worse than his conditioning. I mean, my God his upper body is thick as Dick the Bruiser's was in the 80s. Remember when the show first started he would do color and it was fun cause he was a heel, he was being a heel and there wasn't a lot else to look at anyway but now he's a babyface and he's doing the same thing. It's just, it's not as good," Jim Cornette said.

Chris Jericho recently lost to Men of the Year at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Chad Gordy @Chad_Gordy #AEWRampage Men of the year/ American top team vs Inner circle just became the hottest angle. #aew Men of the year/ American top team vs Inner circle just became the hottest angle. #aew #AEWRampage

Chris Jericho recently teamed up with fellow Inner Circle member Jake Hager to take on the Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

Representing the American Top Team and Dan Lambert, Page and Sky came out of Arthur Ashe Stadium as the victors after an excellent tag team match.

Jericho, who defeated MJF at AEW All Out but lost the feud 2-1 to the Salt of the Earth, put over more people as his time in the main event picture continues to dwindle.

