"When did the babyfaces start being such gutless cowards?"- Jim Cornette slams popular AEW star after getting humiliated on Dynamite 

Jim Cornette lambasted Darby Allin for giving the silent treatment to MJF after getting humiliated by him in a segment that went down on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago.

While speaking on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend expressed his concern for babyfaces becoming cowards, citing Brian Pillman and Darby Allin's example.

Cornette stated that MJF went far too personal with both men and that neither man could stand toe-to-toe with them, regardless of Pillman picking up the fight later:

"When did the babyfaces start being such gutless cowards? It was two weeks ago MJF said to Pillman, your mother should have swallowed you. And that didn't instantly provoke a fight. And now he says to Darby Allin. Yeah, [screw] your uncle. Darby Allin says, you're not gonna break me mentally," Cornette exclaimed.

Cornette believes the Salt of the Earth provoked Darby Allin and that the latter should have laid hands on his rival. The veteran believes that Allin's actions take away credibility from the babyface:

"I mean, it may work for the AEW fans that don't think that people punch other people in the face, but if a babyface in any era of wrestling in any location had taken a talking to like that and just say, 'keep going, you're not gonna bother me,' it would have been the death of him. Nobody would ever believe in him again. Why would this guy say, you're not gonna break me mentally, you're just gonna stand there and talk about me and my family, and I'm gonna do nothing about it," Jim Cornette said.

Darby Allin was ambushed backstage by some goons, seemingly MJF and The Pinnacle, during an episode of AEW Dynamite this week. With their fight next week called off, it is safe to assume that the company might be planning to book their match at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Jim Cornette reveals what is keeping Darby Allin from becoming a top babyface in AEW

Not too long ago, Jim Cornette stated that had Darby Allin been 40 pounds heavier, he could have been the top babyface in AEW.

The legendary manager also feels that the former AEW TNT Champion isn't a promo guy and that he needs to learn the art of cutting a promo.

