"A really phony fight"- Wrestling legend slams The Elite's segment with Bryan Danielson on AEW Rampage

Jim Cornette recently lambasted the post-match brawl that transpired after the contest between Bryan Danielson and Nick Jackson on AEW Rampage last week.

While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling legend stated that AEW's Bryan doesn't know how to intensify a brawl. Cornette explained that the tussle between The Elite and the babyfaces looked sloppy. He added that neither group knows how to to do a meaningful show-closing schmooze in the ring:

"The one thing that Danielson is not able to do with these people apparently is prevent the plethora and infestation of afterwards. Immediately when the match is over with, all the heels come out, all the babyfaces come out, and they get in a really sloppy phony fight. They've done a bunch of s*** on the indies, but they've never done the show-closing brawls or big schmoozes in the ring in the territory days when it had to mean something, and you'd get your a** blistered if it didn't, or your s*** didn't look good or whatever," Jim Cornette said.

Mr. Cornette believes the company always ends up providing similar brawls that involve weak kicks and punches all over again. He also said that doing this usually doesn't look good on the wrestler's part:

"Invariably, two guys will lock up with each other either down on the ground or standing up, and they'll just windmill punches at each other's shoulders or the same thing for weak kicks that go nowhere, or it's just motion, but none of the stuff individually looks worth a s***," Jim Cornette said.

The Elite will square off against the babyface team tonight on AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite's 2nd-anniversary premiere, The Elite will face Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express in an eight-man tag team match.

Both teams have developed massive animosity and will be hell-bent on destroying each other this week. With Kenny Omega's next challenger to be revealed from the Casino ladder match, it looks like the company might end his feud with Bryan this Wednesday.

