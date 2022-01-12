"Don't even get me started" - Jim Cornette slams Tony Khan's booking of new AEW star

AEW President Tony Khan and his promotion have been slammed by Jim Cornette surrounding their booking decisions on Jay Lethal.

Jay Lethal was a top tier wrestler at many promotions, and he's known to be excellent in the ring as well as on the mic. Unfortunately, he has done little since his debut other than lose his first match and make a minor appearance during the Diamond Ring Battle Royal.

On the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette briefly touched on his feelings of frustration when it comes to Lethal's booking.

"Good God, a guy [Jay Lethal] who dominated the Ring of Honor Championship? Who’s had quality matches against innumerable people over the last 10 years? And he comes into the company, loses his first match on TV, that’s the last match he’s had on TV? And he should be teaching half of the guys that they’re featuring on this program? Don’t even get me started."

Lethal could be amazing if given the chance as he's proved countless times during his career. Hopefully Tony Khan has bigger plans for the Black Machismo.

Does AEW have room for all the new wrestlers they've signed on the promotion?

It's been amazing to see AEW pick up new wrestlers. But few of them are seen often on TV.

This could very well lead back to the little television time All Elite Wrestling has per week. They only have so many hours to showcase a roster of more than 100 wrestlers in a week.

With Tony Khan's "dream signing" on the horizon, it's clear that Khan plans to sign even more wrestlers this year. Hopefully he plans to ensure that new signees, like veterans, get enough opportunities to showcase their talent.

