"Clownishness"- Jim Cornette takes a massive dig at AEW 

Jim Cornette recently slammed AEW for producing an underwhelming main event on last week's Rampage episode.

While speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling legend, in an amusing way, stated that the company might have learned about Jack Evans suffering from 'Lice' or parasite infestation that needed to be rid off so, they produced hair vs. hair bout.

"The only reason that I can think of to have this match is that they found out Jack Evans had lice or some other kind of parasite infestation that needs to be exterminated, so they decided to shave his head and do it on television. But guys, this is still national TV before 11 pm. There's no reason to just waste 15 minutes up. They started the show with a former WWE Champion, and they finished it with guys who before AEW went on the air were job guys on outlaw shows, and they were doing phony wrestling and bad comedy. This is the biggest problem they've got with growing their audience, nobody who wants to look, who wants to watch a professional-looking major league wrestling promotion on television would want to watch this clownishness," Jim Cornette said.

There's no doubt that the match between Evans and Cassidy was predictable and could have never followed the show's opener that featured Bryan Danielson and Nick Jackson. Moreover, had AEW put Matt Hardy in place of Jack Evans, the bout could have been more interesting to watch.

AEW will celebrate Dynamite's 2nd-anniversary show tonight

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ The TNT Championship goes on the line, the Casino Ladder match returns, and Bryan Danielson's war against The Elite continues. Catch all of this and more on this week's two-year anniversary special episode of #AEW Dynamite on Eurosport! #AEW Video Courtesy: @EurosportIN The TNT Championship goes on the line, the Casino Ladder match returns, and Bryan Danielson's war against The Elite continues. Catch all of this and more on this week's two-year anniversary special episode of #AEWDynamite on Eurosport! #AEWVideo Courtesy: @EurosportIN https://t.co/YfU13azGKU

Tonight, AEW will celebrate Dynamite's 2nd-anniversary premiere, set to emanate from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. The company has lined up an exciting match card featuring four blockbuster matches.

A seven-man Casino ladder match will go down to crown the #1 contender for Kenny Omega's world title. Sammy Guevara, who recently dethroned Miro, will put his TNT Championship title on the line against debuting Bobby Fish.

The Elite will also be in action as they lock horns with Jungle Boy, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Luchasaurus. And last but not least, Hikaru Shida will be returning to the flagship show for the first time since Double or Nothing. She faces Serena Deeb in a singles match.

