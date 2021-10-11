"His time has come and gone" - Wrestling legend on why Hangman Page should not win the AEW Championship

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Hangman Page's return on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Wednesday night, Page showed up as the Joker in the Casino Ladder Match. Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, PAC, and Andrade El Idolo were the other participants. In the end, Hangman Page successfully unhooked the poker chip, earning a shot at Kenny Omega's AEW Championship.

Many fans seemed pleased with the outcome. But Jim Cornette feels this shouldn't lead to Hangman Page winning gold. Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, he stated that Bryan Danielson, and not Page, should win the AEW Championship.

Furthermore, the veteran wrestling manager claimed that Hangman Page's time in AEW is over.

"If he had stuck around, they may have put the belt around him. In hindsight, that would have been a drastic error because they have just brought Bryan Danielson... Page's time has come and gone. And actually, it was gone, to anybody with a lick of sense, months ago, when he booked to ride job guys and kids in masks around. That doomed him there, his presentation throughout this whole thing. The only people that would buy into him as a World Champion are those who buy everything they (AEW) do," said Jim Cornette.

Hangman Page could challenge AEW Champion Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021

Though not yet official, it's increasingly likely Page will challenge AEW Champion Kenny Omega next month at Full Gear 2021. Page and Omega are friend-turned-bitter-rivals, and their months-long storyline has kept AEW's fans riveted.

It also makes narrative sense since the storyline will come full circle. After all, it was at last year's Full Gear when Omega defeated Page and set out on the path to become the AEW Champion. Hangman Page avenging his loss and becoming the new champion is simply poetic.

