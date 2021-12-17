"I love this ****ing kid" - Jim Cornette tips 22-year old AEW wrestler to be a major star in the future

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently praised 22-year old AEW star Hook.

Hook recently made his in-ring debut in All Elite Wrestling and so far, it's been a massive success. Not only did he get a huge reaction from fans, his merch is also now the top seller in Pro Wrestling Tees, replacing CM Punk.

Cornette discussed Hook's debut on his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, praising the second-generation AEW star for both his in-ring ability and his character work:

"I love this ****ing kid. Before this we had not seen enough to know if he could do anything or not. He's in great shape but more importantly, he's got attitude. The facial expressions and just the way he comes off when he's heeling the people and he's heel-ish in his demeanour."

"He's got some natural things, and I know Taz has been training him and he's been training with a bunch of different people, but he's got **** you can't really teach if his personality was a bag of wet lettuce and he just carried himself really well, especially when he realized he was getting over and he doing well. He does the judo throws, he's smooth with it and he's got a different style than anybody else. A lot of it is aggression, even though he's green, he's still aggressive," said Jim Cornette.

Hook won his first AEW match on Rampage last week

Hook made his long-awaited in-ring debut in Tony Khan's promotion last week on Rampage against Fuego Del Sol.

He impressed in his first match, showing off his athleticism and a nice array of moves, including vicious Judo throws as well as his finisher - Redrum - a modified version of his father's Tazmission finisher.

As we mentioned earlier, Hook has now overtaken CM Punk as the No.1 merchandise seller on Pro Wrestling Tees after his in-ring debut, breaking Punk's four-month streak in the process.

The Straight Edge Superstar himself commented on Pro Wrestling Tees' Instagram post, saying, "This is cool."

